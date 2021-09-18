Watch
US ramps up plan to expel Haitian migrants gathered in Texas

Eric Gay/AP
Haitian migrants set up make-shift camp along the Rio Grande after crossing into the United States from Mexico, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. Thousands of Haitian migrants have assembled under and around a bridge in Del Rio presenting the Biden administration with a fresh and immediate challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers who have been reaching U.S. soil. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 2:19 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 17:19:33-04

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration is nearing a final plan to expel many of the thousands of Haitian migrants who have suddenly crossed into a Texas border city from Mexico and to fly them back to their Caribbean homeland.

The action represents a swift response to the crisis, with the local sheriff estimating Friday that the crowd of migrants gathered under and around a bridge in Del Rio had swelled to 13,700 people.

The number of flights will depend on operational capacity and Haiti's willingness, but one U.S. official said there could be as many as five to eight a day and they could start Sunday.

Traffic was closed in both directions at Del Rio's border crossing to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

