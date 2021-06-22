Watch
NewsNational

Actions

US gives more asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico another shot

items.[0].image.alt
Eugene Garcia/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. The U.S. government has put an end to two Trump administration policies that made it harder for immigrants fleeing violence to qualify for asylum. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday, June 16, 2021, that immigration judges should no longer follow the rules that made it difficult for immigrants who faced domestic or gang violence to win asylum. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)
Immigration Asylum
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 18:59:24-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Homeland Security Department says thousands of asylum-seekers whose claims were dismissed or denied under a Trump administration policy that forced them to wait in Mexico for their court hearings will be allowed to return for another chance at humanitarian protection.

The Associated Press has learned that registration begins Wednesday for asylum-seekers who were subject to the “Remain in Mexico” policy and either had their cases dismissed or denied for failing to appear in court.

A senior Homeland Security official says it's unclear how many people will be eligible to be released into the United States.

But an official with the International Organization for Migration told the AP that she expected at least 10,000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP