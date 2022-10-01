US death toll from Hurricane Ian rises to 17

The death toll continues to rise from Hurricane Ian.

On Friday, the death toll rose to 17 after Florida authorities confirmed several drownings and other fatalities.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a 22-year-old woman died after being ejected from an ATV rollover because of a road washout in Manatee County.

The department said that a 71-year-old man died Wednesday after he fell off a roof while putting up rain shutters.

The agency also reported the death of a 68-year-old woman who was swept into the ocean by a wave.

The department said an 80-year-old woman and a 94-year-old man died after their oxygen machines stopped working due to power outages, the Associated Press reported.

The death toll is expected to rise substantially once emergency officials have an opportunity to search many areas hardest hit by the storm.

The storm also claimed the lives of three people in Cuba earlier this week.

Ian has caused massive destruction in its wake as recovery and rescue efforts are still underway.

The National Hurricane Center reported that flooding would be a significant issue as we head into the weekend.

The agency said flooding would occur Friday evening in both North and South Carolina and southeast Virginia.