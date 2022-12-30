US company recalls alfalfa sprouts after salmonella outbreak

A company in Nebraska has recalled alfalfa sprouts that it sold in multiple states after 16 salmonella cases linked to its products were reported.

The company, called SunSprouts, announced on Thursday that it would be recalling sprouts it cultivated and sold to restaurants and grocery stores in three states, including Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.

The no cases of salmonella linked to SunSprouts were confirmed in the other states outside of Nebraska in the original recall.

The alfalfa sprouts included in the recall have expiration dates between Dec. 10 and Dec. 27, with lot numbers of either 4211 or 5211.

The salmonella cases were reported to Nebraska health officials who told consumers to stop eating any alfalfa sprouts after the cases were confirmed. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently investigating multiple states.

Federal officials estimate that over 25,000 people are hospitalized each year from salmonella infections, while around 450 people die each year.