Univ. of Virginia athletics raising service dog to help students feel at ease

There's a new man on campus at the University of Virginia, and it's possible he'll be quite popular.

Champ is a 12-week Labrador Retriever and is being trained as a service dog for UVA Athletics.

The nonprofit group Service Dogs of Virginia partnered with the school's athletic program to help raise Champ.

He's living with the men's soccer team coach, whose wife volunteers with the group, NBC affiliate WVIR reported.

Last week, Champ quickly stopped by to check out a soccer practice.

Look Hoo stopped by for a quick training session 🐶 Champ is the official dog of Virginia Athletics from @servicedogsva, a non-profit that raises, trains and places dogs to assist in therapeutic settings!#GoHoos⚔️ pic.twitter.com/fejrTzAf7n — Virginia Men's Soccer (@UVAMenSoccer) August 11, 2022

The athletic department first introduced Champ to its fanbase on July 11.

They say it'll take two years to get Champ ready to help someone with disabilities, the news outlet reported.

Until then, he'll help students feel at ease.