Two weeks after Florida building collapse, efforts shift from rescue to recovery

First responders at the site of a collapsed building in Surfside, Florida, have officially transitioned from a "search and rescue" mission into "recovery" mode, two weeks to the day after the Champlain Towers South spontaneously crumbled to the ground.

The transition into recovery mode occurred at around midnight on Wednesday.

Officials will provide an update on the work at 10 a.m. ET time, hours after they announced that they had determined that it would be impossible to find any survivors remaining in the rubble.

"At this point, we have truly exhausted every option available to us in the search and rescue mission," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Wednesday.

First responders have not found any survivors at the site since the day of the collapse on June 24. Officials have described the debris pile as a "pancake," meaning they've found few, if any, pockets in the rubble where a person would be able to survive.

"Fourteen days of looking for voids. That's what we've been doing. Dear God, give us a void (big enough for someone to be in)," Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said during a press conference Thursday.

Officials said Wednesday the switch to recovery would not change the pace of work being conducted at the site.

"The men and women are still there. The support is still there," Jadallah said, explaining what he told the families of those still missing that just because the "word has changed," the work continues, and they "will not be forgotten." He said the goal is to "find every victim in that pile."

Since June 24, officials have removed 54 bodies from the rubble. Another 86 people presumed to be in the building at the time of the collapse are still missing.

Thirty-two names of victims have been made public. They are:

Hilda Noriega, 92

Gino Cattarossi, 89

Graciela Cattarossi, 86

Claudio Bonnefoy, 85

Antonio Lozano, 83

Gonzalo Torre, 81

Magaly Elena Delgado, 80

Leon Oliwkowicz, 80

Simon Segal, 89

Gladys Lozano, 79

Nancy Kress Levin, 76

Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74

Elaine Lia Sabino, 71

Maria Obias-Bonnefoy, 69

Tzvi Ainsworth, 68

Francis Fernandez, 67

Ingrid Ainsworth, 66

David Epstein, 58

Bonnie Epstein, 56

Frank Kleiman, 55

Staci Dawn Fang, 54

Manuel LaFont, 54

Marcus Joseph Guara, 52

Jay Kleiman, 52

Michael David Altman, 50

Graciela Cattarossi, 48

Anna Ortiz, 46

Anaely Rodriguez, 42

Luis Bermudez, 26

Andreas Giannitsopoulous, 21

Lucia Guara, 10

Emma Guara, 4

Officials have also confirmed that the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter was also among those killed in the collapse. That girl's name has not been made public at the request of the family.

The shift to recovery mode comes just days after officials brought down a portion of the tower that remained standing in a controlled implosion. Officials have said the demolition of the building has opened new avenues for first responders to search and has expedited efforts.

Search efforts have also sped up in recent days due to the departure of Tropical Storm Elsa. While the system did not pass directly over the Miami area, it still brought heavy rainfall and some lightning to the area, prompting a handful of short work stoppages.