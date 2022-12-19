Twitter users vote for Musk to step down as head of platform

In Elon Musk's latest poll, the billionaire asked if he should step down as head of the social media company. More than 17.5 million votes were cast, 57.5% of which voted yes.

The owner and CEO of the social media site said he would abide by the poll results, but no announcement has been made yet, CNN and The Associated Press reported.

The results of the poll came after Musk suffered backlash for making another policy change, including prohibiting users from linking to Mastodon, Tribel, Nostr, Post and former President Donald Trump's Truth Social, the Associated Press reported.

The company did not explain why those social media sites were banned from being mentioned, but others, including Parler, TikTok, or LinkedIn, were not banned from being linked.

Musk apologized afterward, saying, "Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes."

"My apologies. Won’t happen again," Musk tweeted.

The latest poll isn't the first Musk has conducted since taking over Twitter, including asking users if he should reinstate the journalists he suspended for writing about him, the news outlets reported.

The suspension of the journalists comes after he banned a Twitter account that tracked his personal jet using publicly available data, the AP reported.