Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Tulsa massacre remains to be reinterred in private ceremony

items.[0].image.alt
Sue Ogrocki/AP
FILE - Workers prepare the site where excavation will take place at Oaklawn Cemetery in a search for victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre believed to be buried in a mass grave, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Tulsa Massacre
Posted at 1:16 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 16:16:49-04

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — City officials say the remains of 19 bodies that were exhumed as part of the city's search for unmarked burials from Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre will be reinterred during a private ceremony.

Oaklawn Cemetery will be closed Wednesday through Friday due to the ceremony on Friday.

The Tulsa World reports the bodies were exhumed in June and examined at an on-site laboratory by forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield, whose findings have not been made public.

Efforts to identify the remains through records and possibly DNA are ongoing.

According to the Associated Press, Stubblefield said the remains appeared to be those of men, women, and children.

One set of a man's remains contained a bullet in the shoulder, the AP reported.

The man's remains also showed signs of trauma, including to the head.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP