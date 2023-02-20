TSA stopping about 18 firearms per day at checkpoints

After a record year of firearm seizures, people continue to try to board planes with guns.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, a man was stopped at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport after trying to get a loaded high-powered rifle through security.

This is a common trend seen at airports across the country. Last year, the TSA reported that 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide. That is equivalent to about 18 guns a day. The TSA says 88% of those guns were loaded.

Bringing a firearm through security is prohibited. Violators could face a civil penalty of up to $15,000. Law enforcement will also be called because the passenger could be deemed a threat.

Passengers can pack firearms in their checked luggage. They must be declared at the ticket counter and packed in a hard-sided locked case.

The TSA says it plans to increase signage and public awareness as the spring travel season begins.