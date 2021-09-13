Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Gulf Coast with heavy rain

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to strengthen as it heads for the Gulf Coast.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami say coastal areas of Texas, Mexico and Louisiana could see heavy rain and floods.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for coastal Texas.

Nicholas is expected to produce storm total rainfall of up to 10 inches across portions of coastal Texas into southwest Louisiana Sunday through midweek.

Over the eastern portions of the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches can be expected Sunday into Monday.