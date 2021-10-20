Watch
Tiny wrists in cuffs: How police use force against children

AP
This image provided by the Chicago Police Department shows an image from video from a police worn body camera on March 15, 2019, in Chicago. Royal Smart, 8, in blue was handcuffed by police in south Chicago. Police were looking for illegal weapons and found none. No one was arrested. (Chicago Police Department via AP)
Posted at 11:53 AM, Oct 20, 2021
CHICAGO (AP) — An Associated Press investigation into police use of force against children has found kids as young as 6 have been treated harshly by officers.

In an analysis of 3,000 instances of police use of force against children, the AP found Black children made up more than 50% of those who were handled forcibly, though they’re only 15% of the U.S. child population.

The most common types of force were takedowns, strikes and muscling, followed by firearms pointed at or used on children.

Many police departments nationwide have few or no guardrails to prevent use of force against children. S

ome police departments say changes were made after the incidents occurred.

