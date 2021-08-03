TikTok star dies 5 days after being shot in California movie theater

CORONA, Calif. — TikTok star Anthony Barajas succumbed to his injuries five days after being shot in a California movie theater.

According to the Associated Press, the family of 19-year-old Barajas confirmed he died Saturday from wounds suffered in a July 26 shooting at the Regal Edwards Theatre in Corona.

20-year-old Joseph Jimenez has been accused of fatally shooting Barajas and 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich as they watched "The Forever Purge."

Theater workers discovered their bodies while cleaning up after the 9:35 p.m. show, the AP reported.

Goodrich died at the scene. Barajas was transported to a nearby hospital and placed on life support.

Police believe the shooting was random and unprovoked.

Jimenez is being held on $2 million bail.

Barajas went by itsanthonymichael on TikTok and had nearly a million followers on the social media platform.