Three men indicted for allegedly assaulting police officers at U.S. Capitol

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) -- The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia has indicted three men for allegedly assaulting police officers during riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

35-year-old Thomas Sibick of Buffalo, Albuquerque Cosper Head of Tennessee and Kyle James Young of Iowa were all indicted on Friday on charges relating to allegedly assaulting Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, among other crimes.

The men have been charged on the following



obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

civil disorder

assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

disorderly and disruptive conduct on restricted building or grounds

impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds

engaging in physical violence on restricted building or grounds

impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings

acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Sibick has also been charged with an additional count of robbery.

Prosecutors say the three men were part of the crowd of supporters of then-President Donald Trump who made their way, by force, into the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 as Congress was certifying Electoral College ballots from the states.

Several people died, including a Capitol Police officer.

Sibick was arrested in March, Head and Young were arrested on April 14, according to prosecutors.

Read the entire indictment by clicking here.

This story originally reported by Paul Ross on WKBW.com.