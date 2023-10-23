These are the 70th Scripps Howard Awards winners

Journalists cover everything from global conflicts to daily life, telling stories and ensuring accountability, and the 70th Scripps Howard Awards honors the best in American journalism.

Veteran journalists and media professionals have the responsibility of selecting the winners, recognizing excellence in breaking news and innovation. From a pool of over 780 submissions across 14 categories, here are the winners for their exceptional journalism in 2022:

The Impact Award (recognizing journalism that has had the most significant impact):

American Public Media – “Sold a Story: How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong”

Excellence in Breaking News:

The Washington Post – “The Start of the War in Ukraine”

Excellence in National/International Video Storytelling, honoring Jack R. Howard:

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press – “Michael Flynn’s Holy War”

Excellence in Narrative Human-Interest Storytelling, honoring Ernie Pyle:

The New York Times Magazine – “Lost in Ohio”

Excellence in Audio Storytelling, honoring Jack R. Howard:

American Public Media – “Sold a Story: How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong”

Distinguished Service to the First Amendment, honoring Edward Willis Scripps:

Insider – “Deaths in the Family”

Excellence in Local Video Storytelling, honoring Jack. R. Howard:

KUSA-TV (Denver) – “Burned”

Excellence in Business/Financial Reporting:

Los Angeles Times – “Legal Weed, Broken Promises”

Excellence in Environmental Reporting, honoring Edward W. “Ted” Scripps II:

ProPublica, The New York Times Magazine – “Barbados Resists Climate Colonialism in an Effort to Survive the Costs of Global Warming”

Excellence in National/International Investigative Reporting, the Ursula and Gilbert Farfel Prize:

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press – “Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes”

Excellence in Visual Human-Interest Storytelling:

San Francisco Chronicle – Visuals Team Portfolio

The Scripps Howard Award for Excellence in Innovation, honoring Roy W. Howard:

The Markup – “Still Loading”

Excellence in Multimedia Journalism:

The New York Times – “Inside the Apocalyptic Worldview of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’”

Excellence in Opinion Writing:

Los Angeles Times – “Rebuild | Reburn”

Excellence in Local/Regional Investigative Reporting:

AL.com – “The Rise and Fall of a Predatory Police Force”

The Scripps Howard Fund is the philanthropic arm of the E.W. Scripps Company, the parent company of Scripps News.

