Teacher reportedly released from hospital after being attacked by 5-year-old student

A Florida teacher, who was attacked by a 5-year-old student, has been released from the hospital, according to WSVN, the Fox affiliate in Miami.

The incident reportedly happened last week at Pines Lakes Elementary School.

The teacher had apparently moved the boy into a "cool down" room after he became violent in class. That's where the teacher suffered multiple injuries.

“He actually ran and attacked and jumped on her with his whole body weight. She fell and hit her head, which caused the severe injury and other bodily injuries where she is going to need surgery,” Ana Fusco, president of Broward Teachers Union, told WSVN.

Fusco added that the teacher's injuries were reportedly so severe, she needed to be intubated.

Police told the NBC affiliate in Miami that the child will not be charged. However, child protective services were reportedly planning to visit the child's home.