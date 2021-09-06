Watch
Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province

AP Photo/Jalaluddin Sekandar
Posted at 10:33 PM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 01:33:55-04

The Taliban say they have taken control of Panjshir province north of Kabul, the Afghan capital.

The province was the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country and the only province the Taliban had not seized during their sweep last month.

Thousands of Taliban fighters overrun eight districts of Panjshir overnight, according to witnesses from the area.

The anti-Taliban fighters had been led by the former vice president and the son of the iconic anti-Taliban fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud who was killed just days before the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

