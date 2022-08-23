Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Student loan help for millions coming from Biden after delay

Joe Biden
Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House, Aug. 10, 2022, in Washington. Biden is set to announce $10,000 federal student loan cancellation on Aug. 24, for many, extend repayment pause for others. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Joe Biden
Posted at 4:09 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 19:09:22-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to announce his long-delayed move to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for many Americans and extend a pause on payments to January, according to three people familiar with the plan.

Biden has faced pressure from liberals to provide broader relief to hard-hit borrowers, and from moderates and Republicans questioning the fairness of any widespread forgiveness.

The delay in Biden’s decision has only heightened the anticipation for what his own aides acknowledge represents a political no-win situation.

Down-to-the-wire decision-making has been a hallmark of the Biden White House, but the delay on student loans reflects the vexing challenge confronting him in fulfilling a key campaign promise.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations