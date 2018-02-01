Streaker runs onto fairway at PGA Tour event in Arizona

PHOENIX - Only at the Waste Management Phoenix Open will you see something like this.

While watching a sport known for its etiquette, rules and strict dress code, fans at TPC Scottsdale were treated to a man running buck naked across the 17th fairway on Wednesday.

Video posted on Twitter by @sethnorris shows the unidentified man practicing his golf swing, playing in the bunker and rolling around in the grass for two minutes before he's marched off the course by officials.

The Phoenix Open is well known as the biggest party in golf.

It's only Wednesday, and the tournament hasn't started yet, so we can't wait to see what the weekend has in store.