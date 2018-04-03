Stella Artois sold at Trader Joe's recalled after glass found in select beer bottles

Select packages of Stella Artois sold at Trader Joe's are being voluntarily recalled because there may be glass particles inside the bottles.

According to Trader Joe's website, the supplier of Stella Artois had a packaging error that caused glass to break and possibly fall into the bottles.

The recall includes select 11.2 oz. glass bottles sold in "6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, individual Stella Artois bottles in “Best of Belgium” multi-packs in the U.S. and Canada, and Stella Artois Légère 6-packs and 12-packs in the U.S."

Below is a detailed list of the recalled bottles:

Stella Artois: Best Before Date Package Code Time Stamp 13/02/2018 49 02:00-06:00 13/02/2018 52 22:00-23:59 14/02/2018 52 00:00-02:00 14/02/2018 52 22:00-23:59 15/02/2018 52 00:00-05:00 19/02/2018 52,55 02:00-12:00 20/02/2018 52,55 00:00-05:00 4/3/2018 55 21:00-23:59 5/3/2018 55 00:00-22:00 22/04/2018 55 22:00-23:59 23/04/2018 55 00:00-23:59 24/04/2018 55 00:00-03:00 7/5/2018 55 22:00-23:59 8/5/2018 55 0:00-11:00 6/6/2018 49 0:80-20:00 7/6/2018 49,52 22:00-23:59 8/6/2018 49 00:00-13:00 8/6/2018 52 00:00-07:00 29/08/2018 55 04:00-10:00 13/09/2018 55 23:00-23:59 14/09/2018 55 00:00-22:00 15/09/2018 55 06:00-23:59 16/09/2018 55 00:00-18:00 18/09/2018 55 01:00-08:00 21/09/2018 55 03:00-23:59 22/09/2018 55 00:00-03:00 23/09/2018 52 09:00-23:59 24/09/2018 52 00:00-12:00 25/09/2018 52 12:00-23:59 29/09/2018 52 04:00-14:00 6/10/2018 52 19:00-23:59 7/10/2018 52 00:00-02:00 9/10/2018 55 02:00-07:00 12/10/2018 49 05:00-10:00 27/10/2018 52 01:00-13:00 3/11/2018 55 18:00-23:59 3/11/2018 52 20:00-23:59 2/2/2019 55 18:00-23:59

Stella Artois Légère Best Before Date Package Code Time Stamp 6/10/2018 55 21:00-23:59 7/10/2018 55 00:00-02:00 12/10/2018 52 01:00-06:00

Customers who have purchased any of the packages with the specified production codes above are urged to not drink them, and to dispose of them or return them to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.