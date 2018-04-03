Stella Artois sold at Trader Joe's recalled after glass found in select beer bottles

Select packages of Stella Artois sold at Trader Joe's are being voluntarily recalled because there may be glass particles inside the bottles.
According to Trader Joe's website, the supplier of Stella Artois had a packaging error that caused glass to break and possibly fall into the bottles.
The recall includes select 11.2 oz. glass bottles sold in "6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, individual Stella Artois bottles in “Best of Belgium” multi-packs in the U.S. and Canada, and Stella Artois Légère 6-packs and 12-packs in the U.S."
Below is a detailed list of the recalled bottles:
Stella Artois:
Best Before Date
Package Code
Time Stamp
13/02/2018
49
02:00-06:00
13/02/2018
52
22:00-23:59
14/02/2018
52
00:00-02:00
14/02/2018
52
22:00-23:59
15/02/2018
52
00:00-05:00
19/02/2018
52,55
02:00-12:00
20/02/2018
52,55
00:00-05:00
4/3/2018
55
21:00-23:59
5/3/2018
55
00:00-22:00
22/04/2018
55
22:00-23:59
23/04/2018
55
00:00-23:59
24/04/2018
55
00:00-03:00
7/5/2018
55
22:00-23:59
8/5/2018
55
0:00-11:00
6/6/2018
49
0:80-20:00
7/6/2018
49,52
22:00-23:59
8/6/2018
49
00:00-13:00
8/6/2018
52
00:00-07:00
29/08/2018
55
04:00-10:00
13/09/2018
55
23:00-23:59
14/09/2018
55
00:00-22:00
15/09/2018
55
06:00-23:59
16/09/2018
55
00:00-18:00
18/09/2018
55
01:00-08:00
21/09/2018
55
03:00-23:59
22/09/2018
55
00:00-03:00
23/09/2018
52
09:00-23:59
24/09/2018
52
00:00-12:00
25/09/2018
52
12:00-23:59
29/09/2018
52
04:00-14:00
6/10/2018
52
19:00-23:59
7/10/2018
52
00:00-02:00
9/10/2018
55
02:00-07:00
12/10/2018
49
05:00-10:00
27/10/2018
52
01:00-13:00
3/11/2018
55
18:00-23:59
3/11/2018
52
20:00-23:59
2/2/2019
55
18:00-23:59
Stella Artois Légère
Best Before Date
Package Code
Time Stamp
6/10/2018
55
21:00-23:59
7/10/2018
55
00:00-02:00
12/10/2018
52
01:00-06:00
Customers who have purchased any of the packages with the specified production codes above are urged to not drink them, and to dispose of them or return them to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.