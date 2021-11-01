Southwest investigates pilot who used 'Brandon' phrase

WASHINGTON (AP) — Southwest Airlines says it is conducting an internal investigation after one of its pilot used a phrase on the plane's public address system that has become a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden.

The airline announced its investigation after The Associated Press reported the incident in a story about the emerging use of the phrase “Let's go, Brandon.”

The pilot used the phrase during his greeting to passengers, which resulted in audible gasps from some of those on the Friday flight from Houston to Albuquerque.

An AP reporter was on the flight.

The airline said in a statement it would “address the situation directly with any Employee involved while continuing to remind all Employees that public expression of personal opinions while on duty is unacceptable.”