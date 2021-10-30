Watch
How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - Protesters hold signs on the side of the road as seen through the window of a motorcade vehicle traveling with President Joe Biden to the Flatirons Campus of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, on Sept. 14, 2021, in Arvanda, Colo. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Joe Biden
WASHINGTON (AP) — Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.

It's “Let's Go Brandon.” The phrase took off after a reporter at a NASCAR race in early October mischaracterized a vulgar three-word chant against Biden as a chant in support of driver Brandon Brown.

Now, Republicans of all stripes — even in Congress — are saying “Let's Go, Brandon” when they want to insult the president without hurling obscenities.

The phrase has been popping up on the House floor, on T-shirts, and on signs when the president travels outside Washington.

