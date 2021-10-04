Southwest Airlines requiring staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

Southwest Airlines is the latest carrier to require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Southwest said it determined it is required to mandate vaccines because it holds numerous federal contracts.

“Southwest Airlines must join our industry peers in complying with the federal government's COVID-19 vaccination directive,” said Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO.

Southwest employees must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 or face termination.

“I encourage all Southwest Employees to meet the federal directive, as quickly as possible, since we value every individual and want to ensure job security for all,” Kelly said.

The company said exemptions will be provided on religious or medical grounds.

Numerous airlines are requiring COVID-19 vaccines for staff, including United, American and JetBlue.