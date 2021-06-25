Watch
Songwriter Diane Warren saves escaped cow from slaughter

Chris Pizzello/AP
File-This April 25, 2021, file photo shows Diane Warren arriving at the Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles. Warren stepped in Thursday, June 24, 2021, to save the life of cow that eluded capture for more than a day after a herd escaped from a Southern California slaughterhouse and stampeded through a suburb. The Grammy-winning artist contacted the city of Pico Rivera to arrange to have the cow sent to the Farm Sanctuary north of Los Angeles, Warren and City Manager Steve Carmona said. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool, File)
Posted at 7:50 PM, Jun 24, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Songwriter Diane Warren has stepped in to save a cow that eluded capture for more than a day after a herd escaped from a Southern California slaughterhouse and stampeded through a suburb.

The Grammy winner contacted the city to arrange to have the cow sent to a sanctuary. Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona says the transfer is dependent on a state agriculture health check.

The cow became a celebrity as it vanished in the nation’s most populous county until it was spotted Thursday in a park.

It was among 40 that escaped from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse Tuesday evening and stampeded through a neighborhood.

