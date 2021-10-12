Smash Mouth's lead singer announces retirement

The lead singer of the band Smash Mouth has reportedly decided to retire.

Steve Harwell cited concern for his mental and physical health as the main reason for stepping away.

"I've tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn't able to,” Harwell told PEOPLE.

The announcement came after a video showing Harwell acting erratically at a concert was posted online.

Harwell’s rep told the New York Post that the singer has been dealing with mental health issues for years.

“Steve has been dealing with long-term medical issues over the last eight years and during his last performance at the Big Sip stage, he suffered numerous symptoms directly linked with his current medical situation,” the rep told the New York Post.

Smash Mouth has been around since the mid-90s. Their hits included “All Star” and “I’m a Believer.”