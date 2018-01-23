Skydiver killed after fall into roof of Southern California home

Fair
PERRIS, Calif. (KGTV) - A skydiver died Monday after crashing into the roof of a home in Perris, California.
The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
The skydiver was on a solo dive. The Riverside County Coroner identified him on Tuesday as 27-year-old Aime-Jean St. Hilaire-Adam of Calgary, Canada.
Deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.
