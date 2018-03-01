Shocking 'Shoot A School Kid' billboard appears in Las Vegas

Anyone driving on Interstate 15 near Spring Mountain Road today in Las Vegas may see a shocking billboard.

It says “Shoot A School Kid Only $29.”

The infamous art collective INDECLINE “vandalized” the sign on Wednesday night. The billboard is used by Battlefield Vegas, which advertises that it is the best indoor shooting range experience in Las Vegas.

INDECLINE says they did it because of “America’s longstanding obsession with gun culture and out government’s inability to honor the victims of mass shootings by distancing themselves from the homicidal policies of the NRA.”

INDECLINE says it is "calling on all political parties to immediately work towards a legislative resolution that aims to protect citizens and reform inadequate gun laws that are currently placing value on assault weapons over that of human life.”

This isn’t the first time that INDECLINE has vandalized a billboard or did something controversial in Las Vegas and other cities around the U.S.

INDECLINE was also behind the naked Donald Trump statues that popped up in many cities, including Las Vegas, New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The group also vandalized a billboard that was promoting a fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

They also hung mannequins in suits on billboards with the caption “Dying For Work.”