Serena Williams will return to Wimbledon

Serena Williams is returning to Wimbledon.

According to The Associated Press, Williams received a wildcard to play in the women's singles event.

Earlier in the day, Williams hinted at a return to the grand slam, which she has won seven times in singles.

On Instagram, captioned a picture of her tennis shoes on a grass court, saying, "SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there."

Ahead of the tournament, Williams will team up with Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in doubles at the LTA’s Rothesay International Eastbourne in England next week.

The event is a popular tune-up for Wimbledon.

Williams has not played on the professional tour since suffering an injury at Wimbledon last year.