Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Second 'black box' found in China Eastern plane crash

China Plane Crash
Huang Xiaobang/AP
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, search and rescue workers pause for a three-minute moment of silence for the 132 people killed at the China Eastern flight crash site in Tengxian County on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The second "black box" from a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 was found Sunday, raising hopes that it might shed light on why the passenger plane nosedived into a remote mountainous area in southern China last week, killing all 132 people on board. (Huang Xiaobang/Xinhua via AP)
China Plane Crash
Posted at 7:57 AM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 10:57:56-04

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say the second “black box” has been recovered from the crash of a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that killed 132 people last week.

Searchers had been looking for the flight data recorder after finding the cockpit voice recorder four days ago. The two recorders should help investigators determine what caused the plane to plummet from the sky and into a forested mountainside in southern China.

Flight MU5735 crashed Monday as it was heading from the city of Kunming in southeastern China to Guangzhou, a major city and export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader today!