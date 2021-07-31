Watch
San Francisco tenants get 6-figure buyout to leave luxe unit

Eric Risberg/AP
Shown is entrance to a Presidio Heights building under renovation where a wealthy couple received a record half a million dollar buyout to vacate their luxury apartment of three decades in San Francisco on Friday, July 30, 2021. The $475,000 voluntary buyout is considered to be the largest in city history underscoring the lengths some landlords will go to to get rid of long-term tenants in a city with strict rent control and soaring market rents.
Posted at 7:24 PM, Jul 30, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A wealthy San Francisco couple notched a record nearly half-million-dollar buyout to vacate their luxury apartment of three decades.

The $475,000 voluntary buyout highlights what landlords may have to pay in a city with strict rent control and soaring rents.

San Francisco has among the strongest tenant protections in the country, which encourages tenants to hang on to apartments as market prices go up.

Tenants groups say rent control is necessary to protect low-income renters.

A lawyer for the landlord said the couple agreed to leave because of ongoing construction during the pandemic rather than join fellow tenants in litigation.

