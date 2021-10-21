Watch
S Korea prepares test of 1st domestically made space rocket

<b>Korea Aerospace Research Institute/Yonhap via AP</b><br/><br/>
Posted at 11:48 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 02:48:23-04

South Korea is preparing to test-launch its first domestically produced space rocket in what officials describe as an important step in its pursuit of a satellite launch program.

The three-stage Nuri rocket is scheduled to be launched Thursday afternoon, weather permitting.

It aims to deliver a dummy payload into orbit above Earth.

South Korea is trying to become the 10th nation to send a satellite into space with its own technology.

Officials say such an ability would be crucial for the country’s space ambitions.

Those include acquiring its own military intelligence satellites and sending a probe to the moon by 2030.

