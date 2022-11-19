Watch Now
Russian opposition leader Navalny put in solitary confinement while imprisoned

Alexey Navalny said he believed he was put in confinement permanently.
Posted at 7:06 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 22:29:51-05

Russian dissident Alexey Navalny has been transferred to solitary confinement according to tweets sent by himself and staff.

Navalny is currently serving a years-long prison sentence for charges that include fraud, which he says were created as a political move to keep him away from his role as Russian opposition leader.

Navalny wrote ironically in a statement, “Congratulations, I’ve moved up one more level in the hierarchy of prison offenders.”

He said that while in a cramped cell-type space he is allowed only two books and has a small budget for items from the prison commissary, CNN reported.

His spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter, “Alexey Navalny was transferred to a cell-type room. It’s like a punishment cell, only not for 15 days, but forever.”

According to Russian law, imprisonment in a cell of this type can only last a maximum of six months.

He was transferred in June from a penal colony where he was serving time to a higher security prison in the Vladimir Region.

