Yellen to meet Ukraine's prime minister, avoid Russians at global meetings

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks to the Atlantic Council, on April 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Posted at 3:05 PM, Apr 18, 2022
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to meet with Ukraine's prime minister during this week's spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington.

At the same time, she'll be trying to avoid contact with Russian officials who plan to attend some Group of 20 portions of the event virtually. The Russian invasion of Ukraine — and how world powers should manage the spillover effects on economies, including food insecurity — will take center stage at the meetings. This year's meetings run through Friday and include a mix of virtual and in-person events.

Yellen is expected to be at some virtual events according to senior Treasury officials, as the Associated Press reported. The secretary is expected to participate if a Russian minister is in attendance but won't go to every session.

