Russian airstrikes target outskirts of Kyiv, western city of Lviv

LVIV, Ukraine — Russian forces are pressing their assault on Ukrainian cities, striking on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv, as world leaders push for an investigation of the Kremlin's repeated attacks on civilian targets.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said Friday on Telegram that several missiles hit a facility used to repair military aircraft and damaged a bus repair facility, though no casualties were immediately reported.

The plant had suspended work ahead of the attack, the mayor said.

The missiles that hit Lviv were launched from the Black Sea, but two of the six that were launched were shot down, the Ukrainian air force's western command said on Facebook.

Lviv is located just a few dozen miles from Ukraine's western border with NATO ally Poland.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, rescue workers are still searching for survivors in the ruins of a theater that was serving as a shelter in the besieged southern city of Mariupol.

While officials have not yet announced the number of casualties from the theater attack, CNN reports that more than a thousand people were sheltering in the facility at the time of the bombing. Prior to the attack, Ukrainians had spelled out the word "children" in Russian in large letters outside of the building.

In Merefa, near the northeast city of Kharkiv, at least 21 people were killed when Russian artillery destroyed a school and a community center Thursday.

The World Health Organization has verified 43 attacks on hospitals and health facilities in Ukraine.