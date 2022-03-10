Watch
Disney pausing all business in Russia over Ukraine crisis

Richard Drew/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The Walt Disney Co. turned a profit in 2021 in its most recent quarter as reopened parks provided a revenue bounce. Revenue in the parks and products division surged to $4.3 billion from $1.1 billion a year ago, as theme parks closed last year were open for part or all of this year’s quarter. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Posted at 11:54 AM, Mar 10, 2022
BURBANK, Calif. (CNS) — The Burbank-based Walt Disney Co. announced Thursday it will pause all its businesses in Russia in light of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement comes a week after the company said it was pausing the release of theatrical films -- including the upcoming "Turning Red" from Pixar -- in Russia and reviewing the rest of its businesses there.

"Given the unrelenting assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis, we are taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia," a Disney representative said in a statement Thursday.

"This includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels."

The company said some of its business activities "can and will" pause immediately. Others -- such as linear channels and some content and product licensing -- will take time given contractual complexities.

"Even as we pause these businesses, we remain committed to our dedicated colleagues in Russia, who will remain employed," the company statement said.

"And we continue to work with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other much-needed assistance to refugees."

