Russell Crowe sells 'Gladiator' armor, jockstrap and more at 'divorce' auction

Russell Crowe is sharing mementos from his marriage -- for a price.

The actor hosted a divorce-themed auction in Sydney on Saturday, which also happens to be his birthday and wedding anniversary.

As part of the auction by Sotheby's Australia, Crowe parted with an eclectic mix of items and movie souvenirs collected during his nine-year marriage to Danielle Spencer. The couple called it quits in 2012.

Items on sale included his leather jockstrap and midnight blue satin boxers, along with art, watches, diamond rings and a Mercedes Benz. The jockstrap sold for $7,000, according to Sotheby's Australia.

The auction, aptly titled "The Art of Divorce," featured a poster of a tuxedo-clad Crowe, holding a cocktail glass in a toast. It was streamed live on Facebook.

Hundreds of items up for grabs had descriptions of their role in the Academy-winning actor's personal or movie life.

"One of Russell Crowe's personal cars, this vehicle also served as one of the wedding cars on the day of his marriage to Danielle Spencer on 7 April 2003," a note next to the Mercedes says.

The movie paraphernalia included a replica Roman chariot from the "Gladiator" and a leather sketchbook used by Crowe's character in "3:10 to Yuma." Crowe donned the boxers and the jockstrap in the 2005 film, "Cinderella Man."

Items on sale were not limited to movie or wedding mementos. They also included Rolex watches, landscape art, ice skates, cricket jerseys, motorcycles and a whole lot more.

Crowe tweeted that the auction raked in $3.7 million in five hours.

"A bunch of stuff I didn't really want to sell coming home ... not a bad hourly rate for a 5-hour shift," he tweeted.

Crowe and Spencer have two children.