Retired NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson set to pilot private mission to space

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson has spent 665 days in space during her record-breaking 22-year career.

Although she’s retired, she’s been desperate to get back.

Well, at 61, she is doing just that, but this time, she’s flying private.

Whitson will pilot a mission dubbed AX-2, courtesy of Axiom, which arranges commercial flights to space.

John Shoffner, an entrepreneur, race car driver, and pilot, will join Whitson as a tourist.

SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule will carry Whitson and Shoffner to the International Space station during their trip.

Shoffner and Whitson will live on the ISS.

No word on when they will leave earth, but AX-1 plans to land among the stars in 2022.