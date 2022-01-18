Researchers say oldest modern human remains older than previously thought

New research suggests modern humans are much older than previously thought.

The age of the oldest homo sapien discovered omo one is at least 230,000 years old.

The remains were first found under volcanic ash in Ethiopia in the 1960s.

They were initially believed to be nearly 200,000 years old.

But researchers at the University of Cambridge cleared up the age by dating the volcanic rocks found above it.

Rocks were linked to the shala volcano, which erupted 230,000 years ago.

Since omo one was found below that ash layer, it must be older than that.

Though earlier humans have been found in Africa, omo one is the oldest with modern characteristics.