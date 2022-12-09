Rescue crews in Hawaii fear snorkeler may have been attacked by shark

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a snorkeler who may have been attacked by a shark off the coast of Hawaii.

Officials said a husband and wife were snorkeling about 50 yards from the shore on Thursday. The man reportedly told authorities that he fought off a shark and swam to shore, but his wife didn't make it.

"Maui tends to have a lot of shark activity, particularly during pupping season," said Dan Dennison of the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources. "I don't know if it is pupping season right now, but Maui tends to have the most shark activity of any of the main Hawaiian islands."

A snorkel, masks and parts of a bathing suit were reportedly found in the water.

Rescue and recovery crews have been searching by air and water for the woman.