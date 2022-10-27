Watch Now
Report: Arsenal player among victims of stabbing at supermarket in Italy

Julio Cortez/AP
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari controls the ball against Everton during the second half of a pre-season friendly soccer match, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Baltimore. Arsenal won 2-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 1:06 PM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 16:09:08-04

A person is dead and four others were injured in a stabbing at a supermarket in Northern Italy, according to the BBC.

One of the injured victims is reportedly Pablo Mari, 29, a soccer player on loan from Arsenal.

The BBC reports that the man started attacking people Thursday in the town of Assago, which is near Milan.

The man was reportedly taken into custody. Italian authorities do not believe this was an act of terrorism, LaPresse reported.

Arsenal Manager Mike Arteta said that Mari is in a hospital, but is expected to be OK, according to the BBC.

The Athletic reports that Mari's career has included stints with Manchester City, Gimnastic, Flamengo and Mallorca.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
