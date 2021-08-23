Pumpkin Spice Latte returning to Starbucks starting Tuesday

Rejoice, Starbucks fans. The coffee giant announced that it's bringing back its Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Starbucks announced Monday that its PSL, as it's often referred to, will return to its menu starting Tuesday in the U.S. and Canada.

The coffee company also announced that its Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew would also rejoin the fall menu for its third year. The iced drink is topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

The company is also adding back its assortment of pumpkin bakery treats, including its Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin Scone. Pumpkin Loaf is available year-round in the U.S.

According to CNN, Starbucks has sold more than 500 million PSLs since 2003.