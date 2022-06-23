Publix supermarkets not offering COVID vaccine to young kids

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Publix supermarket chain isn't offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children younger than 5.

The Florida-based chain hasn't explained its decision.

Publix has 1,288 stores in seven Southern states and was instrumental in distributing the vaccine when it was initially released.

It currently offers the vaccine to children 5 and older.

Florida is the only state that didn't pre-order the under-5 vaccine, and state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has recommended against vaccinating healthy children.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration have signed off on the vaccines, saying they are safe and effective.

Other major pharmacies, including Walgreens and CVS, have already begun vaccinating young children.

A poll released by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 18% of parents of children under age 5 plan to get their kids vaccinated “right away.” A plurality, 38%, said they will “wait and see.” The poll found that 11% of parents would only vaccinate their children if required, and 27% said they would “definitely not” vaccinate their children.

