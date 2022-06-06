Proud Boys members charged with seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection announced that a second public hearing will happen on June 13 as charges against some involved continue to be handed down.

A former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys group, along with other members, were charged with seditious conspiracy by federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors say the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was coordinated. Investigators say it was meant to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory, as the Associated Press reported.

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, who was a former Proud Boys chairman, along with four others found to be linked to the group, were charged in a recent indictment. All five of them had been charged with different conspiracy counts.

Over three dozen of those charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot have been identified by federal authorities as Proud Boys associates, members or leaders.

About 6 public hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection have been planned through June, with the first scheduled for Thursday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

As NPR reported, the June 9 hearing is meant to "present previously unseen material."