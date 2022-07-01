AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas State Board of Education received a proposal to change the second-grade curriculum surrounding the topic of slavery.

The proposal calls for slavery to be described as “involuntary relocation.”

The Texas Tribune reports that a group of nine educators submitted the idea to the State Board of Education as part of Texas’ efforts to develop new social studies curriculum.

The once-a-decade process updates what children learn in the state’s nearly 8,900 public schools.

The board is considering curriculum changes after Texas passed a law to eliminate topics from schools that make students “feel discomfort.”

Board member Aicha Davis, a Democrat who represents Dallas and Fort Worth, raised concerns during a June 15 meeting that the term wasn’t a fair representation of the slave trade.

However, the ABC affiliate in Houston reports the Board of Education has asked the teachers to change their proposal.