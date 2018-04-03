Principal at alternative school in Ohio accused of sexual relationship with teenager

BEDFORD, Ohio - A principal at Education Alternatives in Bedford, Ohio is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student at the school, who was 17 at the time.

"He says the relationship started when they were upstairs in the gym alone, that she kissed him on the mouth," said Bedford Police Deputy Chief Rick Suts. "Since then, there had been numerous encounters in her van."

The teenager told police that his relationship with Courtney Alfred continued for months.

Police said the former student came to them last week. Suts said the school knew about the alleged relationship but after their own investigation said the allegations were not credible. Bedford police disagree.

"He's saying that he took video of them having sex and in that encounter, you see a tattoo. We got a search warrant to see her tattoo, that tattoo matches the one on the video," added Suts.

Police said there were also text messages and that money was transferred from Alfred to the teenager. Police said the teen told them it was to keep him from telling her husband.

Scripps station WEWS in Cleveland tried to contact Alfred at her home, but there was no answer. WEWS also called the central office for Education Alternatives, but the call was not returned. WEWS also left two messages for her attorney, Vince Ruffa, but Ruffa also did not return messages.

Alfred was arrested. She was in court last week facing a sexual battery charge. Alfred is due back in court later this month.