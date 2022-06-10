Watch
Pope cancels trip to Congo and South Sudan due to bad knee

FILE Pope Francis walks with a cane as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Pope Francis canceled a planned July trip to Africa on doctors' orders because of ongoing knee problems, the Vatican said Friday, June 10, 2022, raising further questions about the health and mobility problems of the 85-year-old pontiff. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jun 10, 2022
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has canceled a planned July trip to Africa on doctors' orders because of ongoing knee problems.

The Vatican said the July 2-7 trip to Congo and South Sudan would be rescheduled “to a later date to be determined.”

Francis has used a wheelchair for about a month due to strained ligaments in his right knee that have made walking and standing difficult.

As recently as this week, however, plans were proceeding for the trip to the two African countries.

But questions have swirled for months about the 88-year-old’s ability to manage the taxing journey.

Francis also has a July 24-30 visit to Canada planned. A Vatican statement said nothing about that trip.

