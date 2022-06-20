Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Police: Shooting in DC leaves one teen dead, 3 injured

Police
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 9:38 PM, Jun 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 00:38:00-04

WASHINGTON (KGTV) — A teenager is dead and three other people have been injured including a police officer following a shooting in the nation's capital Sunday evening.

According to the DC Police Department, four people were shot in the area of 14th and U streets in Northwest.

The police officer and two other victims are recovering at a local hospital. Authorities say the teenage victim after being mortally wounded in the shooting.

"At this point, uh, unfortunately, we recovered several firearms in this area to include a firearm off of one of the persons who was shot in this incident," DCPD Chief Robert Contee said Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

10News Leadership Nomination Form