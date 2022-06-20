Police: Shooting in DC leaves one teen dead, 3 injured

WASHINGTON (KGTV) — A teenager is dead and three other people have been injured including a police officer following a shooting in the nation's capital Sunday evening.

According to the DC Police Department, four people were shot in the area of 14th and U streets in Northwest.

The police officer and two other victims are recovering at a local hospital. Authorities say the teenage victim after being mortally wounded in the shooting.

"At this point, uh, unfortunately, we recovered several firearms in this area to include a firearm off of one of the persons who was shot in this incident," DCPD Chief Robert Contee said Sunday.