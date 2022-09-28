Police name suspect wanted in fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles police Wednesday released the name and photo of a man wanted for allegedly killing rapper PnB Rock earlier this month.

The shooting occurred on Sept. 12 at about 1:25 p.m., when the 30-year- old rapper, born Rakim Allen, was shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Ave., where he was eating lunch with his girlfriend.

A man walked up to the couple, drew a handgun, demanded PnB Rock's jewelry, and shot him, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He died at a hospital.

"Freddie Lee Trone has been identified as being a person involved in the murder of Rakim Allen," police said in a statement on Wednesday. "He should be considered armed and dangerous."

Witnesses said the suspect and the victim argued during the shooting, which was captured on the restaurant's video surveillance system.

PnB Rock had been at the restaurant with his girlfriend, who had posted a location-tagged photo in a since-deleted Instagram post, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said.

The shooting and its apparent link with an Instagram post was reminiscent of the 2020 killing of rapper Pop Smoke in the Hollywood Hills. In that case, the rapper had made a series of social media posts revealing his location and valuables he had in his possession.

On Twitter, singer Nicki Minaj lamented PnB Rock's killing, writing, "After Pop Smoke there's no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus."