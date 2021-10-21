Police: Michigan woman arrested in connection to 4 murders

CLARE, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan say they have arrested the woman they believe is responsible for the deaths of four people.

According to the Clare County Sheriff's Department, the suspect, 54-year-old Judy Boyer, was taken into custody Wednesday night without incident.

Police said two men, ages 39 and 36, were found wounded around 4 p.m. Wednesday in Clare after officers responded to a shooting call. Officials said both men later died.

According to the Associated Press, investigators later found two bodies of an 85-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman elsewhere on the same property.

It's not clear if any victims are related, and officials did not release the possible motive behind the killings nor how the victims died.

Staff at WXYZ first reported this story.