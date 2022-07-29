Police: Man arrested after 3-month-old Husky puppy found with mouth taped inside hot car

LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Nevada have arrested a man who allegedly left a 3-month-old Husky puppy with his mouth taped shut inside a hot car while he gambled inside a Las Vegas casino.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers received a call around 3 p.m. on July 20 from security at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino after they found the dog in a locked vehicle on the top of the hotel's parking garage.

Police said the high temperature that day was 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to the department, security got the dog out through the car's sunroof.

"Through our investigation, we discovered the dog had been in the car for nearly 2 hours without air conditioning, food, or water while the vehicle's owner went inside to gamble," police said on its Twitter account.

Police said 50-year-old Raul Carbaja was arrested for willful and malicious torture of an animal.

On Thursday, the department said that the puppy is still with animal control and receiving medical treatment.

"Do not leave people or animals in hot cars. Period," police said.