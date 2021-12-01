Police: FedEx packages found in woods at second Alabama site

JEMISON, Ala. (AP) — Police say nearly two dozen FedEx packages have been found in woods along a rural Alabama road about 75 miles from a ravine where hundreds of undelivered FedEx parcels previously were discovered.

Police in Jemison said in a statement Wednesday that about 20 packages bound for locations on nine different roads were discovered.

It wasn’t clear how long the items had been on the roadside or whether there was any link to an earlier discovery in Blount County near Hayden.

That's where Sheriff Mark Moon says a FedEx Ground driver dumped packages into a ravine at least six times. FedEx said in a statement that person isn't working for them anymore, and added it was cooperating with law enforcement on its investigation.

Moon said that there are about 450 victims after hundreds of packages were discovered dumped last month.